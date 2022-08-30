From the creators of the award-winning Story Pirates Podcast, SPTV is a show all about helping kids use their awesome imaginations to write great stories! Each week, Story Pirate Alex takes viewers on hilarious adventures showcasing original stories written by real kids and providing fun, creative writing lessons.

SPTV encourages kids to write a story only they can write and gives them permission to get weird!

Season 2

Click the episode below download the corresponding activity guide! To watch full episodes, join Creator Club HERE!