From the creators of the award-winning Story Pirates Podcast, SPTV is a show all about helping kids use their awesome imaginations to write great stories! Each week, Story Pirate Alex takes viewers on hilarious adventures showcasing original stories written by real kids and providing fun, creative writing lessons.
SPTV encourages kids to write a story only they can write and gives them permission to get weird!
Season 2
Click the episode below download the corresponding activity guide!
Season 1
Alex wants season 1 of SPTV to last forever and she’ll do whatever it takes to make it happen- even if it means canceling the season finale.
Alex uses fancy visual effects to make her greatest dream come true: hosting SPTV as an adorable kitten. Let’s just hope the technology doesn’t malfunction and turn her into a big foot instead!
When Alex is contacted by a mysterious source, she must become a super secret agent to complete her dangerous mission!
Alex’s hunger for competition is sparked by a thrilling and unusual contest. Saddle up and get ready for adventure, because it’s time for a quest!
Alex needs a nap, and creating a super secret hideout with a comfy bed that no squirrels know about is the only way she’s going to get one!
Springtime is here, which means it’s time for Alex to celebrate her favorite totally real, not made-up holiday, Spooky Spring! Everybody find a costume and get ready to get spooked!
When Alex’s artificially intelligent computer turns SPTV into a family chain restaurant, Alex must make a persuasive speech to save the show!
Every TV host needs their own snack cabinet to help them get through shows, and Alex is no exception! Just watch out for marauding, snack-eating squirrel friends!!!
Her heroic mission fulfilled, Mail Maven must find a new purpose and Alex is here to help!
Alex’s bosses at the Network finally weigh in on SPTV and luckily, they love the show! They just have one tiny little suggestion. No big deal, right? Right?!
When Alex’s teleprompter breaks, she’s forced to host SPTV using her own words. No problem! She’ll exactly to say know what.
Alex has been so inspired by the stories written by kids on SPTV that she has decided it’s time to write her own. But who will be the hero of her story? Besides her mom, of course!
After weeks of hard work on SPTV, Alex finally gets a day off for fun and relaxation. Wait...what does one do for fun and relaxation again?
When a new billboard for SPTV goes up in town, Alex is forced to reckon with a dark chapter from her past involving mean monkeys! Trust us, it’ll make sense when you see it.
Alex programs a computer named Alex 2 to analyze SPTV and make it even better. But this artificial intelligence has a mind of its own!
Alex has got hosting down to a science but realizes she doesn’t have much time to do anything else, like, eat. Or bathe. Or open her mail. She needs a hero!
When the SPTV theme song takes an unscheduled vacation, Alex is forced to cover for it by writing a new song.
Alex is tired of brushing her teeth on camera and decides to build herself a dressing room. Good thing she’s an architect on the side!
It’s official: SPTV is a hit and Alex has been invited to give a speech about its success! Time for her to start learning about speeches, and fast!
In the first episode of SPTV, Story Pirate Alex finds out she’s been hired to host the show! There’s only one problem: she has no idea what to do!
Funding for SPTV has been generously provided by:
Nicole Brodeur & Alex Payne | The Korein Foundation | Glickmania Media Group
SoCal Gas | Christmas Magic | Bloomberg
Help support future episodes of SPTV by donating to Story Pirates Changemakers or contact us today to find out more about sponsorship opportunities.