CHANGING KIDS’LIVES, ONE STORY AT A TIME
The mission of the Story Pirates is to celebrate the words and ideas of young people and to create confident, literate students equipped with a variety of tools for written, verbal, and artistic self-expression. Story Pirates Changemakers makes those tools accessible to under-resourced communities and families.
AT A GLANCE
Story Pirates is a renowned educational media company that brings together top comedians, musicians, designers, best-selling authors, and incredible teachers to amplify the words, ideas, and stories of kids on the world stage. Our aim is to nurture and inspire the big thinkers,
dreamers, and creative problem solvers of tomorrow.